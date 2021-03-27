OpenHV
A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux
An Open Source 90s Pixelart Science-Fiction Real Time Strategy game with Multiplayer (LAN and internet) support, competent skirmish AI as well as an integrated map editor. All the assets are licensed under Open Source compliant terms. It is very easy to mod.
History
In 1993 a game called Hard Vacuum was in development. Heavily inspired by Dune 2, the father of the modern RTS, it had ambitious goals, but it was never released to the public. Decades later the pixel art was released under a free license. The starting point for this project.
If you like classic Westwood Studios style real time strategy games be sure to check out OpenRA upon which this game is built.
|Updated
|15 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Game mod
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|OpenHV developers
|Tags
|Open Source, Pixel Art, Real time strategy, Sci-fi
|License
|GNU General Public License v3.0 (GPL)
|Asset license
|Creative Commons Attribution_ShareAlike v4.0 International
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Accessibility
|Subtitles, Configurable controls
|Multiplayer
|Local multiplayer, Server-based networked multiplayer, Ad-hoc networked multiplayer
|Links
|Source code
Install instructions
You can use the itch App the keep up-to date. Installers are also available on GitHub releases.
Comments
Quite interesting! I never heard of this lost game. What a wonderful idea, to try to reconstruct it. Great work!
edit: I played the game quite some bit in skirmish mode. It indeed feels like a lost classic, a very genuine mid 90ies experience. Can't wait for more! :)
This is interesting. Do you have a Discord where you can be contacted and development discussed?
Most discussions happen on http://discord.openra.net/ in the modding or community mods section.
This is incredible! I love the way it looks and its mechanics. Unique unused classic content from the 90s, revived via openRA-Engine. This is just perfect.
OH WOW! I LOVE IT! I have been looking for some oldschool C&C-ish clones and here it is carrying stuff from my other fav RTS Total Annihilation. If this can grow this will be awesome, so glad I found it this early! :)
Feel free opening an issue with suggestions/ideas for improvement on GitHub. I can't speak for the others but TA/SupCom was a series I've missed out on.
I only played with TA, basically you could collect the wreckages with a robot to turn them into money. I have discovered some minor bugs, will do a list of them and post it on Github, but I seriously had a blast with this playing yesterday :)
Updated link to the original art and lostgarden.com post: https://lostgarden.home.blog/2005/03/27/game-post-mortem-hard-vacuum/
Fixed the link.