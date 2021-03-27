A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux

An Open Source 90s Pixelart Science-Fiction Real Time Strategy game with Multiplayer (LAN and internet) support, competent skirmish AI as well as an integrated map editor.  All the assets are licensed under Open Source compliant terms. It is very easy to mod.

History

In 1993 a game called Hard Vacuum was in development. Heavily inspired by Dune 2, the father of the modern RTS, it had ambitious goals, but it was never released to the public. Decades later the pixel art was released under a free license. The starting point for this project.

If you like classic Westwood Studios style real time strategy games be sure to check out OpenRA upon which this game is built.


More information
Updated 15 days ago
StatusReleased
CategoryGame mod
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
Rating
(2)
AuthorOpenHV developers
TagsOpen Source, Pixel Art, Real time strategy, Sci-fi
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 (GPL)
Asset licenseCreative Commons Attribution_ShareAlike v4.0 International
Average sessionAbout a half-hour
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Mouse
AccessibilitySubtitles, Configurable controls
MultiplayerLocal multiplayer, Server-based networked multiplayer, Ad-hoc networked multiplayer
LinksSource code

Install instructions

You can use the itch App the keep up-to date. Installers are also available on GitHub releases.

Download

Download
OpenHV Windows 13 MB
Version 20210321 21 days ago
Download
OpenHV Mac OS X 16 MB
Version 20210321 21 days ago
Download
OpenHV Linux 18 MB
Version 20210321 21 days ago

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Athanasius19 days ago (1 edit)

Quite interesting! I never heard of this lost game. What a wonderful idea, to try to reconstruct it. Great work!

edit: I played the game quite some bit in skirmish mode. It indeed feels like a lost classic, a very genuine mid 90ies experience. Can't wait for more! :)

Reply
Microckon79 days ago(+1)

This is interesting. Do you have a Discord where you can be contacted and development discussed?

Reply
Matthias Mailänder32 days ago

Most discussions happen on http://discord.openra.net/ in the modding or community mods section.

Reply
meldrian213 days ago(+2)

This is incredible! I love the way it looks and its mechanics. Unique unused classic content from the 90s, revived via openRA-Engine. This is just perfect.

Reply
alternistom217 days ago

OH WOW! I LOVE IT! I have been looking for some oldschool C&C-ish clones and here it is carrying stuff from my other fav RTS Total Annihilation. If this can grow this will be awesome, so glad I found it this early! :)

Reply
Graion Dilach217 days ago

Feel free opening an issue with suggestions/ideas for improvement on GitHub. I can't speak for the others but TA/SupCom was a series I've missed out on.

Reply
alternistom217 days ago

I only played with TA, basically you could collect the wreckages with a robot to turn them into money. I have discovered some minor bugs, will do a list of them and post it on Github, but I seriously had a blast with this playing yesterday :)

Reply
danctheduck218 days ago

Updated link to the original art and lostgarden.com post: https://lostgarden.home.blog/2005/03/27/game-post-mortem-hard-vacuum/

Reply
Matthias Mailänder218 days ago

Fixed the link.

Reply