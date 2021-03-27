An Open Source 90s Pixelart Science-Fiction Real Time Strategy game with Multiplayer (LAN and internet) support, competent skirmish AI as well as an integrated map editor. All the assets are licensed under Open Source compliant terms. It is very easy to mod.

History

In 1993 a game called Hard Vacuum was in development. Heavily inspired by Dune 2, the father of the modern RTS, it had ambitious goals, but it was never released to the public. Decades later the pixel art was released under a free license. The starting point for this project.

If you like classic Westwood Studios style real time strategy games be sure to check out OpenRA upon which this game is built.






